{{ timeAgo('2019-01-12 12:25:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Live Game Chat: USF At Temple

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls.com
@RussHoops
Senior Writer

South Florida (12-3, 2-1), winners in eight of their last nine games, take on Temple (12-3, 2-1) today at 2 p.m. in the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pa. (ESPNU).





USF has posted its highest win total since the 2013-14 season and is seeking its first 3-1 start to league play since joining The American in 2013.

Temple is 6-0 on its home court including a win over No.17/15 Houston earlier this week.

This is the first game in a two-game road trip for the Bulls. USF plays at Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Mfrncvhjyl2ezrpcavqb
Photo by: Russ Wood

