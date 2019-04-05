Ticker
Live Game Chat: USF At DePaul For CBI Championship

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls.com
Senior Writer

When South Florida steps onto the McGrath-Phillips Arena court on tonight at 7 p.m. ET, the Bulls will be one of only six men's basketball teams in the country still playing college basketball.

The game can be seen on ESPNU with Roy Philpot (play-by-play) and Tim McCormick (analyst) calling the action. The game can also be seen online at WatchESPN.

On Monday USF (23-14) won 63-61 in Tampa, while DePaul (19-16) held off a late surge by the Bulls to win in overtime 100-96 on Wednesday. Now the two teams will meet in the finale of the Roman College Basketball Invitational championship series.

Tonight this – as they say – is it.

USF Bulls point guard Laquincy Rideau drives past DePaul guard Lyrik Shreiner during game two of the CBI Championship Series at McGrath-Phillips Arena.
Photo Courtesy Of: USF Athletics

Here is our USF-DePaul Preview from game one, complete with a detailed scouting report on DePaul.

{{ article.author_name }}