Live Game Chat: USF At DePaul

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls.com
South Florida (23-13) visits DePaul (18-16) in game two of the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) championship tonight at 8 p.m. ET at McGrath-Phillips Arena on the DePaul campus. The CBI features a best-of-three final series that opened with a 63-61 victory for USF at Yuengling Center on Monday.

The game can be seen on ESPNU with Roy Philpot (play-by-play) and Tim McCormick (analyst) calling the action. The game can also be seen online at WatchESPN.


USF Bulls guard David Collins pulls up in the paint for a jump shot against DePaul in the second half at Yuengling Center.
Photo by: Ben McCool/RTB

Here is our USF-DePaul Preview from game one, complete with a detailed scouting report on DePaul.

{{ article.author_name }}