South Florida (23-13) visits DePaul (18-16) in game two of the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) championship tonight at 8 p.m. ET at McGrath-Phillips Arena on the DePaul campus. The CBI features a best-of-three final series that opened with a 63-61 victory for USF at Yuengling Center on Monday.

The game can be seen on ESPNU with Roy Philpot (play-by-play) and Tim McCormick (analyst) calling the action. The game can also be seen online at WatchESPN.



