The Bulls, who are playing their first game away from the Yuengling Center in a month, defeated Drexel 81-61 in their most recent game.

USF (6-4) is shooting for its fourth consecutive win tonight when it takes on 2019 Mountain West Conference champion Utah State (10-2) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The game is part of The Battleground 2k Series -- a neutral site triple-header hosted by U-Sports Group. The game may be viewed on ESPN3.

--USF has won seven straight games in the month of December and has won by an average of 15.7 points per game.

--USF ranks 24th in the NCAA in scoring defense by allowing just 59.4 points per game.

--David Collins is shooting 63.0 percent (17-for-27) from the field over his last three games.

--Antun Maricevic has made seven consecutive field goals and leads USF with a .650 field goal percentage.