It is going down in the Yuengling Center today.

USF takes on No. 21 ranked Memphis at 4 p.m. ET. Both USF and Memphis are coming off losses in their most recent American Athletic Conference games. The Bulls (8-8, 1-2 AAC) lost at ECU -- The Pirates defeated SMU yesterday -- and Memphis (12-3, 1-1 AAC) was defeated at Wichita State.

USF is 6-26 against Memphis in the all-time series that dates back to the 1972-73 season.

Today's game may be viewed on ESPN2.