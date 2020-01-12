Live chat: USF vs. No. 21 Memphis
It is going down in the Yuengling Center today.
USF takes on No. 21 ranked Memphis at 4 p.m. ET. Both USF and Memphis are coming off losses in their most recent American Athletic Conference games. The Bulls (8-8, 1-2 AAC) lost at ECU -- The Pirates defeated SMU yesterday -- and Memphis (12-3, 1-1 AAC) was defeated at Wichita State.
USF is 6-26 against Memphis in the all-time series that dates back to the 1972-73 season.
Today's game may be viewed on ESPN2.
--Join our premium chat by clicking HERE
--USF is in search of its first win over a ranked team since defeating No. 19 Louisville in 2012.
-- USF ranks 45th in the NCAA in scoring defense by allowing just 62.4 points per game.
-- USF has held 14 of its 16 opponents under their season scoring average.
-- Laquincy Rideau ranks seventh in the NCAA with 2.7 steals per game.
-- USF is 15-4 since the start of last season when Justin Brown scores in double figures. -- Ezacuras Dawson III ranks seventh in The American with a .415 three-point field goal percentage.