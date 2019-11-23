It's Senior Day in Ray Jay.

For the second consecutive Saturday USF (4-6, 2-4 American) will face a nationally ranked opponent when the Bulls and No. 18 Memphis (9-1, 5-1 American) meet at Raymond James Stadium today at 4 p.m. It is the 10th time the two teams will meet. USF leads the series 5-4.

The Bulls came within inches of upsetting No. 17 Cincinnati last week while Memphis is coming off a 45-27 victory at Houston Saturday.