Live Chat: USF vs. No. 18 Memphis

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer

It's Senior Day in Ray Jay.

For the second consecutive Saturday USF (4-6, 2-4 American) will face a nationally ranked opponent when the Bulls and No. 18 Memphis (9-1, 5-1 American) meet at Raymond James Stadium today at 4 p.m. It is the 10th time the two teams will meet. USF leads the series 5-4.

The Bulls came within inches of upsetting No. 17 Cincinnati last week while Memphis is coming off a 45-27 victory at Houston Saturday.

USF Bulls tight end Mitchell Wilcox makes a catch against Temple during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo by: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

RELATED: USF Expected Visitor List for the Memphis game

RTB TV: Kerwin Bell & Brian Jean-Mary Memphis Week

RTB TV: Kirk Livingstone & Kelley Joiner Memphis Week

To join the game discussion with other Bulls fans click HERE.

