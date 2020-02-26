Live Chat: USF vs. ECU
TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 26, 2020) -- USF closes out February tonight when it hosts East Carolina in an American Athletic Conference game at 7 p.m. in the Yuengling Center.
The Bulls will celebrate black culture with new Adidas shoes and shooting shirts to celebrate and honor the Tuskegee Airmen, the first black military aviators in the United States Army Air Corps, a precursor of the United States Air Force.
The Pirates are looking to win their second consecutive game and to knot the all-time series with USF at 10-10.
--USF has held 24 of its 27 opponents under their season scoring average.
--USF ranks 16th in the NCAA in scoring defense by allowing just 62.2 points per game.
--USF head coach Brian Gregory is seven wins away from 300 career victories.
--David Collins ranks 10th all-time at USF in scoring with 1,220 career points.
--Justin Brown has made the ninth-most career three-pointers in school history with 145 and is shooting 44.4 percent from three-point range over the last four games. --Ezacuras Dawson III ranks fourth in The American with a .405 three-point percentage.