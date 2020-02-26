TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 26, 2020) -- USF closes out February tonight when it hosts East Carolina in an American Athletic Conference game at 7 p.m. in the Yuengling Center.

The Bulls will celebrate black culture with new Adidas shoes and shooting shirts to celebrate and honor the Tuskegee Airmen, the first black military aviators in the United States Army Air Corps, a precursor of the United States Air Force.

The Pirates are looking to win their second consecutive game and to knot the all-time series with USF at 10-10.