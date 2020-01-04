TAMPA, Fla. -- USF hosts its first game of the New Year when it takes on Connecticut today at 2 p.m. in the Yuengling Center. The game may be watched on ESPNU or the ESPN app.

The Bulls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) look to bounce back from an 82-64 drubbing by SMU on Wednesday in Dallas.

The Huskies (9-4, 0-1 AAC) are also looking for their first win after losing to Cincinnati on Wednesday 67-51. Connecticut is yet to play a home conference game.