Live chat: USF vs. Connecticut
TAMPA, Fla. -- USF hosts its first game of the New Year when it takes on Connecticut today at 2 p.m. in the Yuengling Center. The game may be watched on ESPNU or the ESPN app.
The Bulls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) look to bounce back from an 82-64 drubbing by SMU on Wednesday in Dallas.
The Huskies (9-4, 0-1 AAC) are also looking for their first win after losing to Cincinnati on Wednesday 67-51. Connecticut is yet to play a home conference game.
--The last four games between USF and UConn have been decided by an average of 5.0 points per game.
--USF ranks 33rd in the NCAA in turnovers forced with 17.1 per game.
--USF has held 12 of its 14 opponents under their season scoring average.
--David Collins has made 338 career free throws and ranks third all-time in school history.
--Laquincy Rideau ranks eighth in the NCAA with 2.6 steals per game.
--Ezacuras Dawson III ranks eighth in The American with a .432 three-point field goal percentage.
