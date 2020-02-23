Live Chat: USF at UCONN
USF and Connecticut meet in the regular season for the final time as members of the American Athletic Conference today at 2 p.m. in Gampel Pavilion. The game may be viewed on CBS Sports Network.
The Bulls (11-15, 4-9) aims to end a three game losing streak and earn its first ever win at Connecticut.
The Huskies (14-12, 5-8) have lost two of its last three games after falling in double overtime on Thursday at Temple. However UCONN has not lost in Storrs since Jan. 26 to Tulsa.
Join our premium game chat by clicking HERE.
--USF is limiting opponents to just 25.7 percent from three-point range over the last seven games.
--USF is 17-5 since the start of last season when Justin Brown scores in double figures.
--USF has held 24 of its 26 opponents under their season scoring average. --Ezacuras Dawson III ranks second in The American with a .417 three-point percentage.
-- Laquincy Rideau has the third-most career steals of any player in American Athletic Conference history with 163.
-- David Collins ranks 12th all-time at USF in scoring with 1,202 career points.