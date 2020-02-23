USF and Connecticut meet in the regular season for the final time as members of the American Athletic Conference today at 2 p.m. in Gampel Pavilion. The game may be viewed on CBS Sports Network.

The Bulls (11-15, 4-9) aims to end a three game losing streak and earn its first ever win at Connecticut.

The Huskies (14-12, 5-8) have lost two of its last three games after falling in double overtime on Thursday at Temple. However UCONN has not lost in Storrs since Jan. 26 to Tulsa.