{{ timeAgo('2020-02-23 12:34:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Live Chat: USF at UCONN

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

USF and Connecticut meet in the regular season for the final time as members of the American Athletic Conference today at 2 p.m. in Gampel Pavilion. The game may be viewed on CBS Sports Network.

The Bulls (11-15, 4-9) aims to end a three game losing streak and earn its first ever win at Connecticut.

The Huskies (14-12, 5-8) have lost two of its last three games after falling in double overtime on Thursday at Temple. However UCONN has not lost in Storrs since Jan. 26 to Tulsa.

RELATED: What to watch for: USF at UCONN

Brian Gregory talks UCONN

Dec 22, 2019; Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley reacts during a game against New Hampshire at XL Center.
Dec 22, 2019; Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley reacts during a game against New Hampshire at XL Center. (Photo by: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

--USF is limiting opponents to just 25.7 percent from three-point range over the last seven games.

--USF is 17-5 since the start of last season when Justin Brown scores in double figures.

--USF has held 24 of its 26 opponents under their season scoring average. --Ezacuras Dawson III ranks second in The American with a .417 three-point percentage.

-- Laquincy Rideau has the third-most career steals of any player in American Athletic Conference history with 163.

-- David Collins ranks 12th all-time at USF in scoring with 1,202 career points.

