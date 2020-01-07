USF continues its American Athletic Conference schedule when it meets East Carolina at 7 p.m. ET inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. A win would give USF its first three-game winning streak over one league opponent since it joined The American.

Fans may watch the game by streaming ESPN3.

The Bulls (8-7, 1-1 AAC) enter the contest following an impressive 75-60 victory over Connecticut in the Yuengling Center on Saturday in their AAC home opener.

The Pirates (6-8, 0-1 AAC) have won four straight home games but dropped their conference opener 75-69 at No. 23 Wichita State.

USF won both games against ECU last season and owns a 10-8 all-time series lead.



