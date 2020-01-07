Live chat: USF at ECU
USF continues its American Athletic Conference schedule when it meets East Carolina at 7 p.m. ET inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. A win would give USF its first three-game winning streak over one league opponent since it joined The American.
Fans may watch the game by streaming ESPN3.
The Bulls (8-7, 1-1 AAC) enter the contest following an impressive 75-60 victory over Connecticut in the Yuengling Center on Saturday in their AAC home opener.
The Pirates (6-8, 0-1 AAC) have won four straight home games but dropped their conference opener 75-69 at No. 23 Wichita State.
USF won both games against ECU last season and owns a 10-8 all-time series lead.
--USF has held 13 of its 15 opponents under their season scoring average.
--USF ranks 30th in the NCAA in turnovers forced with 17.1 per game.
--USF ranks 49th in the NCAA in scoring defense by allowing just 62.4 points per game.
--Laquincy Rideau ranks ninth in the NCAA with 2.6 steals per game.
--Ezacuras Dawson III ranks seventh in The American with a .432 three-point field goal percentage.
