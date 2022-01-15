Live Chat: South Florida vs. UCF

TAMPA, Fla. (Jan. 15, 2022) -- South Florida hosts American Athletic Conference rival UCF tonight in the latest edition of the War on I-4. The game is set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The Bulls are off to a 5-10 start to the season and have yet to win an AAC game (0-3) after falling to SMU, Tulane and No. 12 Houston. The Knights, meanwhile, snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Memphis on Wednesday, and have won six of their last eight games played.

