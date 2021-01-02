The last time the Bulls and Knights met at Yuengling Center USF earned a 64-48 win on Feb. 1, 2020, behind 16 points from Justin Brown and 14 points from both David.

TAMPA, Fla. (Jan. 2, 2020) -- South Florida aims to even its American Athletic Conference record when it takes on UCF tonight in the Yuengling Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game may be seen on ESPN+

-- To join our premium chat click HERE

-- USF is holding opponents to just 28.2 percent from three-point range through nine games this season.

-- Alexis Yetna is five double-doubles shy of moving into the top 10 all-time at USF.

-- USF is 22-9 since the start of the 2018-19 season when Justin Brown scores in double figures.

-- Caleb Murphy needs 186 more points to move into 10th place on the USF freshman single season scoring list.

-- David Collins is ranked third in The American in three-point field goal percentage.