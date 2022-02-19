Live Chat: South Florida vs. Tulsa

TAMPA, FLA., (Feb. 19, 2022) –South Florida concludes a stretch of six games (five at home) in a 13-day span today when it hosts Tulsa in an American Athletic Conference game at noon ET inside the Yuengling Center.

The Bulls (7-18, 2-11 AAC) lost to East Carolina 65-57 on Thursday.

The Golden Hurricane (8-16, 2-11 AAC) haven’t played since losing 76-67 at UCF on Monday.



