Live Chat: South Florida vs. Tulsa
TAMPA, FLA., (Feb. 19, 2022) –South Florida concludes a stretch of six games (five at home) in a 13-day span today when it hosts Tulsa in an American Athletic Conference game at noon ET inside the Yuengling Center.
The Bulls (7-18, 2-11 AAC) lost to East Carolina 65-57 on Thursday.
The Golden Hurricane (8-16, 2-11 AAC) haven’t played since losing 76-67 at UCF on Monday.
Join our premium game chat by clicking HERE.
- The Bulls are concluding
- Serrel Smith Jr. has set a new season-high scoring mark in each of the last two games (17 & 18).
- Russel Tchewa is averaging 10.7 ppg over his last six outings (6.8 season scoring average).
- USF ranks 60th in the NCAA in scoring defense (64.8 ppg) - second in the American.