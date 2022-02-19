 Live Chat: South Florida vs. Tulsa
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-19 09:50:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Live Chat: South Florida vs. Tulsa

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

TAMPA, FLA., (Feb. 19, 2022) –South Florida concludes a stretch of six games (five at home) in a 13-day span today when it hosts Tulsa in an American Athletic Conference game at noon ET inside the Yuengling Center.

The Bulls (7-18, 2-11 AAC) lost to East Carolina 65-57 on Thursday.

The Golden Hurricane (8-16, 2-11 AAC) haven’t played since losing 76-67 at UCF on Monday.


- Serrel Smith Jr. has set a new season-high scoring mark in each of the last two games (17 & 18).

- Russel Tchewa is averaging 10.7 ppg over his last six outings (6.8 season scoring average).

- USF ranks 60th in the NCAA in scoring defense (64.8 ppg) - second in the American.

