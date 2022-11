TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 1, 2022) -- The South Florida men's basketball team begins the road to its sixth season with Brian Gregory at the helm with an exhibition game against Tampa at 7 p.m. tonight at the Yuengling Center. The game is available on 102.5 HD-2 and on Bulls Unlimited via iHeart Radio.

The Bulls are coming off an 8-23 season and Tampa, a Division II program, is coming off a 16-10 season.