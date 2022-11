TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 7, 2022) -- Brian Gregory’s sixth season as head coach of the South Florida men’s basketball season officially begins tonight as USF hosts Southeast Missouri State at 8 p.m. at the Yuengling Center. Gregory ranks fifth in all-time wins among Bulls men’s basketball head coaches.

The game is available on ESPN+, 102.5 The Bone HD-2 and Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn app).

The Bulls return three of their top five scorers from last season (Chaplin, Tchewa, Walker Jr.) and have added three impact transfers Keyshawn Bryant (South Carolina), Tyler Harris (Memphis) and Selton Miguel (K-State).