Live Chat: South Florida vs. ECU

TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2022) -- South Florida aims to end its three-game losing streak while also attempting to win its third consecutive game over East Carolina tonight in an American Athletic Conference game inside the Yuengling Center.

The game is available on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.

Both teams have lost seven of its last eight games. The Bulls last victory was on Feb. 7 over Temple. The Pirates defeated Tulsa on Feb. 8.

