South Florida (0-1) plays its first road game of the season as it travels to play No. 15 Auburn (1-0) at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

The game is available on SEC Network+, 102.5 The Bone HD-2 and Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn app).

This is the return game of a home-and-home series with the Tigers that began last season on Nov. 19 at Amalie Arena when nationally –ranked Auburn defeated USF 58-52. Tonight USF is seeking its first win over an SEC opponent since a 66-64 triumph at home over Alabama.

Fifth-year senior Keysahwn Bryant (Winter Haven) enters tonight's game just eight points away of 1,000 in his collegiate career.

