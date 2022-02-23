 Live chat: USF (8-7, 1-1 AAC) at ECU (6-8, 0-1 AAC)
Live chat: South Carolina at ECU

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
TAMPA, Fla., (Feb. 23, 2022) – South Florida and East Carolina go at each other for the second time this season in an American Athletic Conference game scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

The teams battled in Tampa back on Feb. 17 with ECU (13-13, 4-10 AAC) earning a 65-57 victory in the Yuengling Center.

USF (7-19, 2-12 AAC) lost its fifth-straight decision Saturday, falling to Tulsa 65-57 at home.


South Florida, USF, Bulls
South Florida Bulls forward Bayron Matos (14) finishes a dunk in the second half against East Carolina at the Yuengling Center (Stephen Galvin - USF Athletics)

-- USF has won four of the last six meetings with ECU, including a 2-1 record in Greenville.

-- South Florida has dropped 13 of its last 15 games overall dating back to December 25th.

-- Serrel Smith Jr. set new season scoring highs (17 & 18) in back-to-back games last week.

-- Russel Tchewa is averaging 11 ppg over his last seven games (7.1 season scoring average).

-- USF ranks 54th in the NCAA in scoring defense (64.8 ppg) - second in the American.

-- Caleb Murphy leads USF in scoring (11.5) and assists (3.2).

