Live chat: South Carolina at ECU

TAMPA, Fla., (Feb. 23, 2022) – South Florida and East Carolina go at each other for the second time this season in an American Athletic Conference game scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

The teams battled in Tampa back on Feb. 17 with ECU (13-13, 4-10 AAC) earning a 65-57 victory in the Yuengling Center.

USF (7-19, 2-12 AAC) lost its fifth-straight decision Saturday, falling to Tulsa 65-57 at home.



