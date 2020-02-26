News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-26 17:37:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Littles impressed with new USF staff

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

CELEBRATION, Fla.- Riverview HS defensive lineman Sincere Littles picked up an offer recently from South Florida and he spent time with new Bulls coaching staff. He came away impressed with what he...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}