Latest USF offers from the Road 5/16
South Florida coaches are burning up the miles on the road and have offered tons of 2020, 21 and 22 targets over the last two weeks. Here are the newest offers.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news