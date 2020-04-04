A starter in all 31 games this season, Rideau averaged a team-high 32.6 minutes per game. He ranked second on the team and No. 16 in The American in scoring with 12.6 points per game, was first on the team and No. 4 in the conference with 4.2 assists per game, ranked No. 2 in the league and No. 10t in the NCAA with 2.5 steals per game and finished the season with the 10th-most steals of any player in the NCAA with 77. Rideau recorded the second-most single-season steals in school history with 77 and, in just two seasons, ended his career with the third-most career steals in American Athletic Conference history with 178.

BullsInsider.com has confirmed that Laquincy Rideau has signed with Andre Buck of the Arete Sports Agency (which was created by Buck).

Rideau signed with Buck last year when he tested the waters. Under a new NCAA rule undergraduate college players are allowed to sign with agents while determining whether or not they will officially enter the NBA Draft. If a player opts to return to school, they retain eligibility as long as they cease the relationship with their agent. Since the Bulls season ended last month, with the cancellation of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Rideau was able to sign with an agent.

According to the Arete Sports Agency website "Buck has more than twenty years of experience in professional basketball and has represented five NBA first round picks including two lottery picks, four second round picks, and multiple players who have made the NBA as free agents. Andre also represents basketball players in all major leagues around the world."

The website describes the agency as "a Boutique Sports Agency with its exclusive focus on representing professional basketball players in the NBA, G-League and in the top International Leagues around the world." "

Our sole focus is on maximizing the value of each client both on and off the court. Our staff is fully committed to providing industry leading service, while finding unique opportunities to create the best possible career and post-career life of each client."

The way Rideau played during the final five games of the season -- 12.4 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.4 turnovers per game -- we expect Buck to secure some workout invitations for Rideau giving him the chance to impress scouts in a controlled environment.