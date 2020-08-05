South Florida coaches need several offensive linemen in the 2021 class and they got things started in a big way on Wednesday with the commitment of Gaither HS standout Andrew Kilfoyl. The local lineman has been a priority target this summer for new line coach Andrew Mogridge and he pulled the trigger on his offer and committed.

"It was very exciting about committing. I felt like I'm staying home literally and coach Scott and Coach Mo(gridge) treat and talk to me like I'm one of their own. I can tell that they will help me with anything I need," Kilfoyl said.