Running back commit Taron Keith pulled the plug on his commitment to South Florida on Saturday night after five months as a Bulls pledge. Keith is best friends with defensive back Ben Knox who remains committed to the Bulls for now. Knox was scheduled to be at the USF-Cincinnati game on Saturday while Keith was not. Keith says he will still consider the Bulls. Keith threw for over 1,600 yards and rushed for over 600 yards as the quarterback at Mainland HS this season.