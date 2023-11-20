Karter Knox official visit to South Florida has begun
It's officially Karter Knox week at South Florida. Knox, the five-star wing who has been a top recruiting priority for the Bulls since Amir Abdur-Rahim was hired in March, started his USF official visit today.
According to a source, Knox was in Yuengling Center tonight getting shots up with his brother, and USF player, Kobe Knox.
Abdur-Rahim has made Knox, the No. 14 ranked prospect in the Rivals150, a top priority on his 2024 board, hoping to land a local centerpiece recruit to add to three-star guard CJ Brown who signed with USF Nov. 8.
Here's a quick refresher:
Profile: Karter Knox, 6-foot-6, 213-pound wing, Overtime Elite (GA)
Class of 2024 Ranking: No. 14 overall, No. 3 small forward
Key stats: 19.3 PPG, 7.8 RPG and 2.5 APG during three seasons at Tampa Catholic.
18.9 PPG, 5.7 RPG and 2.7 APG during with Overtime Elite
Contenders: Kentucky, Louisville, South Florida, G League Ignite.
