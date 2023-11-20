Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

Karter Knox official visit to South Florida has begun

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

It's officially Karter Knox week at South Florida. Knox, the five-star wing who has been a top recruiting priority for the Bulls since Amir Abdur-Rahim was hired in March, started his USF official visit today.

According to a source, Knox was in Yuengling Center tonight getting shots up with his brother, and USF player, Kobe Knox.

Abdur-Rahim has made Knox, the No. 14 ranked prospect in the Rivals150, a top priority on his 2024 board, hoping to land a local centerpiece recruit to add to three-star guard CJ Brown who signed with USF Nov. 8.


*****

2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2025 Rankings: Top 130

2026 Rankings: Top 65

Transfer Portal: Latest news | Portal player ranking/transfer tracker (hoops) | Portal player ranking/transfer tracker (football)

*****

Here's a quick refresher:

Profile: Karter Knox, 6-foot-6, 213-pound wing, Overtime Elite (GA)

Class of 2024 Ranking: No. 14 overall, No. 3 small forward

Key stats: 19.3 PPG, 7.8 RPG and 2.5 APG during three seasons at Tampa Catholic.

18.9 PPG, 5.7 RPG and 2.7 APG during with Overtime Elite

Contenders: Kentucky, Louisville, South Florida, G League Ignite.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement