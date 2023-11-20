It's officially Karter Knox week at South Florida. Knox, the five-star wing who has been a top recruiting priority for the Bulls since Amir Abdur-Rahim was hired in March, started his USF official visit today.

According to a source, Knox was in Yuengling Center tonight getting shots up with his brother, and USF player, Kobe Knox.

Abdur-Rahim has made Knox, the No. 14 ranked prospect in the Rivals150, a top priority on his 2024 board, hoping to land a local centerpiece recruit to add to three-star guard CJ Brown who signed with USF Nov. 8.



