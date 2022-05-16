COATESVILLE, Pa.- South Florida coaches generally stick to the Sunshine State and neighboring states for high school recruiting, but connections sometimes yield surprising results and that is the case with DeMatha Catholic School jumbo athlete Kalen Cobb. Cobb has built a bond with some of the Bulls staff and he is planning to take an official visit to Tampa.

Cobb spoke to Bulls Insider about his recruitment. Schools are recruiting him as both a wide receiver and a tight end. He even lined up as a linebacker at the Rivals Camp on Sunday and won the MVP there due to a lack of bodies at linebacker.