TAMPA, Fla. (Aug. 30, 2022) – South Florida women’s basketball coach Jose Fernandez met with the media Tuesday for the first time this offseason.

Fernandez spoke of former Bulls player Neena Pacholke who died Saturday, Aug. 27. Pacholke was the morning news anchor at WAOW-TV in Wausau, Wisconsin. Fernandez also talked about his team’s non-conference schedule, the upcoming season and how his new players are adjusting.

You may watch Coach Fernandez’ comments in the media player below.