DORAL, Fla.- Lee HS standout offensive lineman Derrell Johnson has an impressive list of offers and one of the schools that have intrigued him throughout his recruiting process so far is South Florida. The Bulls have a former teammate and friend on the current offensive line in Demetris Harris who has filled him in a lot about what Jeff Scott has in mind for the future of Bulls football. Bulls Insider caught up with Johnson at the Rivals Camp Series event in Miami to get his thoughts on his recruitment.