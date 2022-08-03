Jeff Scott talks to the media on the first day of fall camp

TAMPA, Fla. (Aug. 3, 2022) – South Florida begins its fall camp tonight with a walk-through session before returning to the Morsani Football Practice Complex Thursday morning to hold the first of 25 practices leading up to its season opener against Brigham Young on Sept. 3 inside Raymond James Stadium (4 p.m./ESPNU).

The Bulls return plenty of talent, including 10 starters on offense, eight on defense, two on special teams, plus two new coordinators. USF’s first practice in full pads is set for Aug. 9 and the first full practice scrimmage is slated for Aug. 13.

Head coach Jeff Scott spoke to the media Wednesday, the first day of Fall Camp. You may watch Coach Scott’s press conference in the media players below.



