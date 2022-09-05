Pebblebrook (GA) High School 2023 forward Jaiun Simon played almost all of the travel team season with Game Elite an injury, sometimes two. Still, his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways and his toughness attracted the attention of Division I recruiters. Including South Florida assistant Jason Slay .

“He was the coach who actually got me the offer,” Simon said of Slay. “He told the other coaches about me. He's pretty cool.”

Simon first noticed Slay at the annual Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Georgia last November. However, the offer from USF didn’t come until July 25 after Slay had a few more opportunities to what Simon play.

“We greeted but we didn’t talk to me after that until before California,” said Simon. When I got to California we picked up on the conversation and then I got offered.”

California is where the adidas 3SSB boys basketball open championships were held in July.

As with all Bulls targets, Brian Gregory is involved in the recruitment.

“He’s cool,” Simon said of Gregory. ‘Every time we get on the phone it’s good vibes.”

Simon currently holds 11 offers. He has not announced a list cut but the 6-foot-7, 180-pound small forward is ready to take some trips.

I'm just planning visits,” he said. “We scheduled one to South Florida on the ninth (Sept. 9) and after that we’ll go to Georgia State. Right now, we’re trying to get a Wichita State visit on the 30th (Sept. 30).”

Simon also spoke about his recruitment with some of his other top options.

GEORGIA STATE

I’m probably the closest with them because they been on me the hardest. They talk about how it’s home. All the access I could get and stuff like that. I talk to the head coach Jonas [Hayes] and Al Payne a lot.

WICHITA STATE

I really like them. We had a good Zoom call a few days ago. They talked about how elite of a program they are and all of the benefits that come with going to Wichita State.

DAYTON

I like them a lot. They’ve been on me for a minute. They started recruiting me this time last year. They stopped recruiting for a while due to a family issue with the head coach. I talk to coach [Darren] Hertz a lot. He’s cool.

RUSS’ REACTION

USF offered Simon late in the cycle but is still getting him on campus for an official visit. I like Simon’s versatility, how he stuffs the stat sheet and his motor. He can score in a variety of ways and is an effective scorer in the midrange. Simon says that he plans to take all five visits before making his college choice. We’ll see how that plays out.

Stay with BullsInsider.com for more updates on Jaiun Simon’s recruitment by USF.



