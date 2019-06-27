News More News
basketball

Ishmael Legett Is Open & USF Is In Pursuit

Russ Wood
Everywhere he looks Ishmael Leggett sees motivation. Whether it is playing for St. John's College (Washington, D.C.) High School in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference -- arguably the best ...

