Introducing point guard Isaiah Campbell-Finch
BullsInsider.com will be introducing you to several on-the-come-up prospects who are primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this spring and summer. Some of these prospects are getting exposure with their high school teams as well.
Today, we look at Isaiah Campbell-Finch.
WHO IS HE?
A 6-foot, 170-pound guard in the 2025 class who is from Columbus, Ohio who moved to Florida in June 2021. Campbell-Finch attends Tampa Catholic, in Tampa, Florida, and has become a key player on a team that many think will return to the FHSAA Final Four in Lakeland.
Campbell-Finch is currently third on his team in scoring (11.6 ppg) and steals (1.3 spg), leads his team in assists (4.1 apg) and grabs 2.6 rebounds per game.
Slated to run again with the Florida Rebels, Campbell-Finch will benefit from the exposure players get in the Nike EYBL.
His school’s assistant coach, Kevin Knox Sr., believes that Campbell-Finch has a high ceiling.
“Solid guard. We're working on some things right now to help him become an elite, high major, blue blood, you know, guard. That's his next jump. That's what we're working on right now.
RECRUITING SNAPSHOT
South Florida is the only program in Campbell-Finch’s new ‘home state’ to make an offer thus far. In the meantime, Ohio, Cleveland State and Kent State have each offered. All four schools have done a good job of remaining in contact with his coaches.
WHY I LIKE HIM
The first time I saw Campbell-Finch play was in October, shortly before his sophomore season began, at the Hoop Exchange Fall Festival. I was intrigued by his leadership skills, decision making and his ability to make shots. Fast-forward to this past Saturday when he scored 21 points on 7-of-15 shots (4-of-8 threes), dished four assists and had one steal, and I was rather surprised that he does not have more offers.