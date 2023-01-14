BullsInsider.com will be introducing you to several on-the-come-up prospects who are primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this spring and summer. Some of these prospects are getting exposure with their high school teams as well. Today, we look at Isaiah Campbell-Finch.



WHO IS HE? A 6-foot, 170-pound guard in the 2025 class who is from Columbus, Ohio who moved to Florida in June 2021. Campbell-Finch attends Tampa Catholic, in Tampa, Florida, and has become a key player on a team that many think will return to the FHSAA Final Four in Lakeland. Campbell-Finch is currently third on his team in scoring (11.6 ppg) and steals (1.3 spg), leads his team in assists (4.1 apg) and grabs 2.6 rebounds per game. Slated to run again with the Florida Rebels, Campbell-Finch will benefit from the exposure players get in the Nike EYBL. His school’s assistant coach, Kevin Knox Sr., believes that Campbell-Finch has a high ceiling. “Solid guard. We're working on some things right now to help him become an elite, high major, blue blood, you know, guard. That's his next jump. That's what we're working on right now.

