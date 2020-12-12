BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: USF Wofford

Instant Analysis: USF Wofford
ATLANTA, GA., Dec. 12, 2020 – Wofford guard Tray Hollowell scored a game high 21 points but it wasn’t enough as South Florida came from behind in the second half to defeat the Terriers 58-56 in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
The win is No. 300 for Bulls head coach Brian Gregory.
David Collins had a double-double to lead the Bulls in scoring and rebounds at 13 points and 10 boards. Alexis Yetna scored 11 points and Justin Brown added nine. Xavier Castaneda scored seven points but his defense on Storm Murphy and his leadership set the tone for the Bulls in the second half.
BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: USF sophomore wing Jamir Chaplin intercepted the in-bounds pass on Wofford’s final possession of the game.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Collins was efficient again. He made 6-of-11 from the field, grabbed a career high ten rebounds, had three assists, a block and a steal. He played without fouling (one foul) and, yes, he did have three turnovers. USF doesn’t win this game without Collins’ performance today.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF held Wofford to one of their last ten three-pointers. The Bulls started switching on every screen midway through the second half
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF found a way to win a hard fought game that was, frankly, ugly at times. The offense needs to get MUCH better as the Bulls head into AAC play on Wed. Dec. 16, in Cincinnati.