BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: USF Wofford

ATLANTA, GA., Dec. 12, 2020 – Wofford guard Tray Hollowell scored a game high 21 points but it wasn’t enough as South Florida came from behind in the second half to defeat the Terriers 58-56 in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The win is No. 300 for Bulls head coach Brian Gregory.

David Collins had a double-double to lead the Bulls in scoring and rebounds at 13 points and 10 boards. Alexis Yetna scored 11 points and Justin Brown added nine. Xavier Castaneda scored seven points but his defense on Storm Murphy and his leadership set the tone for the Bulls in the second half.