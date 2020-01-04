TAMPA, Fla. – Laquincy Rideau scored 17 points, David Collins had 15 and Michael Durr added 12 to lead USF (8-7, 1-1 AAC) to a 75-60 win over Connecticut Saturday afternoon in the Yuengling Center. After a slow start, trailing 6-0 the Bulls took the fight to Connecticut and never let up. James Bouknight led Connecticut with 10 points.

USF Bulls guard David Collins goes up for a dunk, as UConn's Jalen Gaffeney looks on, at the Yuengling Center (Photo by: Ben McCool - RunningTheBulls.com)

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: Rideau scored to put the Bulls ahead 70-51 with 5:36 to play. HE STOLE THE SHOW: Rideau had one of his best games as a Bull. In addition to his points he grabbed eight rebounds, dished six assists had two steals and just two turnovers. He ran the offense very well and stayed under control. THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF limited Connecticut to just three second-chance points today.