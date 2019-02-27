Instant Analysis: USF 63 UCF 75
TAMPA- Fla. – Four Central Florida players scored in double figures and the Knights used a 12-1 run in the second half to hand South Florida its fourth consecutive American Athletic Conference defeat 63-75 Wednesday night in Yuengling Center.
Tacko Fall led all scorers with 18 points.
Justin Brown led the Bulls with 12 points, David Collins and Antun Maričević each had 10 points.
The loss is USF’s eighth consecutive to UCF.
RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Frank Bertz made two free throws with 1:49 left in regulation to give UCF a 69-58 lead.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Fall made 6-of-10 FG, 6-of-8 free throws – he came into the game making only 34.5 percent of his free throws – Fall grabbed five rebounds and altered at least a half dozen shots.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Points in the paint. When you have a 7-foot-6 rim protector you expect to win the points in the paint category and tonight was no different for UCF as they outscored USF 38-20.
WHAT A PLAY: It was super early – just nine seconds into the game – but Yetna saved a loose ball near the corner. Before he fell into the USF bench, Yetna somehow flipped the ball behind his back to a teammate that led to a transition layup by Laquincy Rideau and the first points of the game.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF loses its eighth straight game to UCF and have not defeated the Knights since March 4, 2015. The Bulls fall to 18-10 overall (7-8 ACC), and will now prepare for back-to-back road games at Connecticut (Sunday) and Tulane (Wednesday) before coming home to host SMU on Sunday, March 10 for senior night.