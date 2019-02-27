Justin Brown led the Bulls with 12 points, David Collins and Antun Maričević each had 10 points.

TAMPA- Fla. – Four Central Florida players scored in double figures and the Knights used a 12-1 run in the second half to hand South Florida its fourth consecutive American Athletic Conference defeat 63-75 Wednesday night in Yuengling Center.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Frank Bertz made two free throws with 1:49 left in regulation to give UCF a 69-58 lead.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Fall made 6-of-10 FG, 6-of-8 free throws – he came into the game making only 34.5 percent of his free throws – Fall grabbed five rebounds and altered at least a half dozen shots.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Points in the paint. When you have a 7-foot-6 rim protector you expect to win the points in the paint category and tonight was no different for UCF as they outscored USF 38-20.

WHAT A PLAY: It was super early – just nine seconds into the game – but Yetna saved a loose ball near the corner. Before he fell into the USF bench, Yetna somehow flipped the ball behind his back to a teammate that led to a transition layup by Laquincy Rideau and the first points of the game.