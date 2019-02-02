USF started the game by scoring 19-unanswered points and held Memphis without a field goal for the first 9:49 of the first half. The Bulls lead hit 27 points early in the second half then Memphis started making shots, led by senior guard Martin.

TAMPA- Fla. – David Collins had 20 points, Justin Brown 19, Laquincy Rideau added 15 and South Florida won its third game in a row in a 84-78 win over Memphis Saturday afternoon in front of an announced crowd of 4,573 in Yuengling Center.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Martin missed a layup with 10-seconds remaining. It was a two-possession game at that point with the Bulls leading 84-78.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: I really wanted to go with a Bull here but what Jeremiah Martin did in the second half is the thing you tell your children about. Martin scored all 41 of his points in the second half and on just 20 shots for the game. He was seven-of-nine beyond the arc, had three assists, three rebounds and six steals. Lest you forget, Martin was the leading scorer in the conference last season when he went down with an injury on February 22.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Thirty turnovers, 18 in the second half. During the first 10 minutes of the second half USF was careless with the ball, made poor decisions with the ball and Memphis scored 20 second half points off of the Bulls turnovers. Without the Bulls great start to this game, turnovers would have cost them much more dearly.

WHAT A PLAY: It was just a layup but how it happened was a thing of beauty. Memphis forward Raynere Thornton missed a shot, Rideau grabbed the rebound and started the break down the left sideline. He spotted Brown running down the right sideline and, off his dribble, threw a 60-foot one handed pass that caught Brown in stride for an uncontested layup to give the Bulls a 72-60 lead.