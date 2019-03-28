TAMPA- Fla. – Alexis Yetna notched his 14th double-double this season as South Florida got past Loyola Marymount in the CBI Tournament semifinals on Thursday night in Tampa. USF advances to play DePaul on Monday in Yuengling Center. Yetna led the Bulls with 11 points and 11 rebounds, David Collins also scored 11 and Laquincy Rideau added nine.

USF Bulls Head Coach Brian Gregory Jason Getz-USA Today

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: Yetna made a layup off a pass from Collins to make the score 55-45 with 1:27 left in the second half. They were Yetna’s 11th points which gave him the double-double. HE STOLE THE SHOW: Despite Yetna’s double-double performance, USF does not with this game without the performance of Collins and Rideau in the second half. All of Rideau’s points came after intermission as did nine of Collins’. THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The free throw disparity was enormous for USF. The Bulls made 15 at the charity stripe while the Lions only made 2. In fact LMU only had six free throw attempts while USF had 23 attempts.