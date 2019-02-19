USF’s top three scorers all had career highs. Antun Maričević led the Bulls with 16 points. Mayan Kiir had 15, Rashun Williams had 14. Xavier Castaneda and T.J. Lang added 12 points giving the Bulls five scorers in double-figures.

TAMPA- Fla. – It was close early but South Florida went on a 14-0 run with 7:19 left in the first half and coasted to a 95-54 win over Florida College Tuesday afternoon in Yuengling Center. The win gives USF a 15-4 record in Yuengling Center this season. It is the first time a USF team has won 15 games in Yuengling Center since the 1982-83 season.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: When Lang made two free throws with 9:50 left in the second half to give USF a 70-45 lead, it was a wrap. I’m being generous.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: This was a tough one, so for the very first time I’m giving it to two players. Castaneda and Maričević. Castaneda made 5-of-7 shots (2-of-3 beyond the arc), six assists, four rebounds and just one turnover. Maričević made 7-of-9 field goals, had nine rebounds (seven OREB) and one steal.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF owned the glass by a 56-18 margin – 24-9 on the offensive glass. The dominance on the offensive glass led to 33 second chance points for USF.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF wins as expected and is now 18-8, 7-6 AAC. David Collins and Laquincy Rideau got some needed rest and several reserves got some valuable playing time to help them get better. Up next USF heads to Texas for a Saturday showdown at No. 9 ranked Houston (25-1, 12-1 AAC).



