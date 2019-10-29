The Bulls had four players in double figures led by Justin Brown’s 19 points. Laquincy Rideau had 13 while David Collins and Michael Durr both added 10 points. Durr grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double.

TAMPA, Fla . – The USF Bulls used a 17-4 run to open the second half and take control of its exhibition game against Saint Leo on the way to a 76-62 win Tuesday night in Yuengling Center.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Laquincy Rideau made a layup with 3:55 remaining to play. That increased the Bulls lead to 15 at 69-54.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Brown was on fire from downtown. He was 6-of-7 for the night, all three-pointers. He made a free throw and grabbed three rebounds all in 22 minutes of playing time.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF had 20 turnovers that Saint Leo turned into 14 points. That is a significant number of turnovers against a Division II team that didn’t apply heavy ball pressure.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Going back to 2005, USF is now 16-0 in exhibition games to start the season. They played without starter Alexis Yetna and key reserve Mayan Kiir. The Bulls will now prepare for their season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. in Yuengling Center.



