The Bulls were led by Laquincy Rideau with 18 points. Alexis Yetna had a double-double of 13 points and a career high 18 rebounds and Xavier Castaneda added 12 points off the bench.

TAMPA- Fla. – South Florida built a 15-point first half lead then saw it evaporate and held on to win 76-69 over Appalachian State Saturday afternoon in Yuengling Center. The win gives USF its first 7-2 start to a season since the 2013-14 season.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Xavier Castaneda made two free throws with 30 seconds remaining to make the score 74-67. At that point it was a three-possession game and App State was not getting three possessions without USF scoring.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: In arguably his best game as a Bull, Rideau controlled this game. He was poised, controlled the tempo against a team that tries to get you to play at their fast pace. In addition to his points he had 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Rideau was also 8-of-10 from the field.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF owned the glass at both ends of the court. Total rebounds 48-30 and had a +12 advantage on the offensive glass 18-6.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF extends its winning streak to three games and is now 7-2. Not only did the Bulls win, they won the game on a day when they didn’t get much offensive production – two points – from leading scorer David Collins. The Bulls travel to FIU for their next game against another team that likes to play up-tempo.