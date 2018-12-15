Instant Analysis: USF 76 Appalachian St. 69
TAMPA- Fla. – South Florida built a 15-point first half lead then saw it evaporate and held on to win 76-69 over Appalachian State Saturday afternoon in Yuengling Center. The win gives USF its first 7-2 start to a season since the 2013-14 season.
The Bulls were led by Laquincy Rideau with 18 points. Alexis Yetna had a double-double of 13 points and a career high 18 rebounds and Xavier Castaneda added 12 points off the bench.
Ronshad Shabazz led all scorers with 29 points for Appalachian State.
RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Xavier Castaneda made two free throws with 30 seconds remaining to make the score 74-67. At that point it was a three-possession game and App State was not getting three possessions without USF scoring.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: In arguably his best game as a Bull, Rideau controlled this game. He was poised, controlled the tempo against a team that tries to get you to play at their fast pace. In addition to his points he had 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Rideau was also 8-of-10 from the field.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF owned the glass at both ends of the court. Total rebounds 48-30 and had a +12 advantage on the offensive glass 18-6.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF extends its winning streak to three games and is now 7-2. Not only did the Bulls win, they won the game on a day when they didn’t get much offensive production – two points – from leading scorer David Collins. The Bulls travel to FIU for their next game against another team that likes to play up-tempo.