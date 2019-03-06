South Florida got 20 points from Justin Brown – a career high – and David Collins and held off a late charging Tulane to get a 75-70 win at Tulane Wednesday night. The win broke a five league game losing streak and is USF’s first win since defeating Florida College on February 19. USF shooters were dialed in on the perimeter making a season high 13 three-pointers on the night and freshman Michael Durr grabbed a game high 10 rebounds to help the Bulls control the glass. Tulane was led by Caleb Daniels game high 22 points. The Green Wave also got 19 points from Connor Crabtree and 17 points from Samir Sehic.

David Collins Photo by: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: Collins iced the game when he made one of two free throws with 12 seconds left to give USF 75-70 lead. HE STOLE THE SHOW: Collins was incredibly efficient scoring 20 points on just eight field goal attempts. He made 50 percent of his three-pointers, made eight free throws, had four assists and two rebounds. He was a huge part of the Bulls fast start in the first half. THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Rebounds. In a game where both teams shot 44 percent from the field, rebounds were critical. USF out rebounded Tulane 38-31 and on the offensive glass the Bulls held a 14-9 advantage. As a result of the offensive rebounding advantage USF was able to attempt five more field goals than Tulane.