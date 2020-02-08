Memphis (17-6, 6-4 AAC) had four players in double figures led by Tyler Harris, who scored 17 points, Alex Lomax and Boogie Ellis both had 14 and Lester Quinones added 10 points.

David Collins and Laquincy Rideau each scored 21 points in the Bulls (11-12, 4-6 AAC) third consecutive win. Collins had a team high four assists and Rideau, who was limited to eight first half points due to foul trouble, grabbed five rebounds. Sophomore Rashun Williams grabbed a career high seven rebounds in 18 minutes of playing time.

Justin Brown had a double-double of 14 points and a career high 16 rebounds and two other USF players scored in double figures as the Bulls brought the blues to Memphis in a 75-73 American Athletic Conference win Saturday afternoon.

RunningTheBulls.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Xavier Castaneda (six points) made two free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining to give USF a 75-70 lead. Castaneda made three-of-four free throws during the final eight seconds of the game to ice the victory.



HE STOLE THE SHOW: Brown was really good today. Despite his perimeter shot only falling once in six attempts he still was 5-of-12 from the field, three-of-four from the free throw line. Of Brown’s 16 rebounds seven were on the offensive glass. He had more offensive rebounds than the entire Memphis Tigers basketball team and he only had one turnover in 33 minutes of playing time.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF owned a 41-29 advantage on the glass and an equally sizeable 15-6 advantage on offensive rebounds which led to 10 second chance points for the Bulls.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF has now won three in a row. The Bulls got their second consecutive win in Memphis and their third win in four games against the Tigers. Up next for the Bulls is No. 25 ranked Houston on Wednesday February 8 in the Yuengling Center.