MEMPHIS, TN -- South Florida had its worst defensive performance of the season at the wrong time.

With its first-round game in the American Athletic Conference Championship against Connecticut tied at 18, the Huskies went on a 19-1 run and were never seriously challenged after that on the way to a 80-73 win over the Bulls.

USF had four players in double-figures led by Laquincy Rideau’s 19 points and seven assists. David Collins scored 15, Mayan Kiir and Michael Durr added 11 points each. Freshman of the year Alexis Yetna had a game high seven rebounds.

Christian Vital was a high level shot maker today and led UCONN with a game high 25 points, Jalen Adams scored 19 points and Tarin Smith added 14