Instant Analysis: USF 73 UCONN 80
MEMPHIS, TN -- South Florida had its worst defensive performance of the season at the wrong time.
With its first-round game in the American Athletic Conference Championship against Connecticut tied at 18, the Huskies went on a 19-1 run and were never seriously challenged after that on the way to a 80-73 win over the Bulls.
USF had four players in double-figures led by Laquincy Rideau’s 19 points and seven assists. David Collins scored 15, Mayan Kiir and Michael Durr added 11 points each. Freshman of the year Alexis Yetna had a game high seven rebounds.
Christian Vital was a high level shot maker today and led UCONN with a game high 25 points, Jalen Adams scored 19 points and Tarin Smith added 14
RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Vital made two free throws with :33 seconds left to give UConn a 75-68 lead.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Vital was amazing. His 24 points came on just 11 field goal attempts. He was 6-of-9 beyond the arc and only missed one free throw. Vital also grabbed five rebounds, one steal an dished three assists.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Three-point shooting. UConn hit 13-of-24 three pointers (54.2 percent) and set an AAC Championship record with nine three-pointers in the first half.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF was uncharacteristically bad on defense today and falls to 19-13 overall on the season. Their hopes of an N.I.T. invite have evaporated and, while head coach Brian Gregory left open the possibility of playing in the C.B.I., the Bulls are likely on the bubble for that tournament which includes a $50,000 entrance fee. If this was the final game of the Bulls season this was not the way they wanted to go out, but it was still the best season of USF men’s basketball since the 2011-2012 seasons.