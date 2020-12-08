BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: USF 73 Stetson 62

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 – David Collins scored a game high 18 points to lead South Florida to a 73-62 win over Stetson Tuesday evening in the Yuengling Center. It is the Bulls second consecutive win. Collins led four Bulls in double figures on the night. Justin Brown had 14 points (3-of-4 three-pointers), Alexis Yetna netted 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Caleb Murphy added 12 points and a game high six assists. Stetson was led by Rob Perry with 15 points.

USF guard David Collins goes up for two of his 18 points in the second half against Stetson in the Yuengling Center. (Photo: Russ Wood - BullsInsider.com)

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: The Bulls went on a 12-2 run early in the second half to push its lead to 21-points at 54-33 with 13:36 to play. HE STOLE THE SHOW: Collins filled up the stat sheet in every column except a block. He shot 80 percent (8-of-10) from the field (2-of-3 on 3FG), tied a career high with nine rebounds (two OREB), dished four assists and had one steal in 26 minutes of playing time. WHAT A PLAY: With seconds to play before halftime, Collins pushed the ball in transition and threw a 48-foot pass to Jamir Chaplin in the left corner. Chaplin caught the pass and hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give USF a 40-26 halftime lead.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF had 17 assists on 26 made baskets. That is an impressive 65.4 percent assist rate. The Bulls really shared the ball tonight.