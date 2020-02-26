Instant Analysis: USF 73 ECU 68
TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 26, 2020) – Trailing by seven with less than six minutes to play USF (11-16, 5-10 AAC) rallied to force overtime then gutted out a 73-68 win over East Carolina (11-18, 5-11 AAC).
Senior guard Laquincy Rideau hit a deep three-pointer with 14.5 seconds left in overtime, then sank two clutch free throws five seconds left in the Bulls USF trailed by seven with under six minutes to play.
Justin Brown paced USF with 18 points – he made four three-pointers – and a game high nine rebounds, Michael Durr tied his career high with 15 points and eight rebounds, Rideau scored 14 points and David Collins added 11 in the win.
Jayden Gardner scored 19 points, 15 in the second half, to lead ECU in scoring.
RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Rideau made his free throws with five seconds left in overtime.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: This was quite possibly Durr’s best overall game as a Bull. He was 6-of-10 from the field, five of his rebounds were on the offensive glass, he easily had the toughest defensive assignment of the game, Gardner, but didn’t commit a foul and limited Gardner to just four points in the first half.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF had a +11 rebound advantage (44-33) and an enormous OREB advantage (17-5).
THE BOTTOM LINE: The Bulls end their four-game skid and improve to 11-9 all-time versus East Carolina. USF will now prepare for their only meeting with Temple on Sunday March 1 in Philadelphia.