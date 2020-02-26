TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 26, 2020) – Trailing by seven with less than six minutes to play USF (11-16, 5-10 AAC) rallied to force overtime then gutted out a 73-68 win over East Carolina (11-18, 5-11 AAC).

Senior guard Laquincy Rideau hit a deep three-pointer with 14.5 seconds left in overtime, then sank two clutch free throws five seconds left in the Bulls USF trailed by seven with under six minutes to play.

Justin Brown paced USF with 18 points – he made four three-pointers – and a game high nine rebounds, Michael Durr tied his career high with 15 points and eight rebounds, Rideau scored 14 points and David Collins added 11 in the win.

Jayden Gardner scored 19 points, 15 in the second half, to lead ECU in scoring.