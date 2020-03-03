TAMPA, Fla. (Mar. 3, 2020) – Cincinnati didn’t have the 2019 American Athletic Conference player of the year, but they did have Keith Williams who scored a career high 30 points and led the Bearcats to a 67-79 win over USF Tuesday night in the Yuengling Center.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Williams made a turnaround jumper in the paint to give the Bearcats a 70-62 lead with 1:11 to play.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Williams was sensational. He scored on all three levels, 21 of his 30 points came in the second half, and he had four steals, three rebounds and two blocks. For the night, Williams made 67 percent of his shot attempts.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Cincinnati shot 64 percent from the field in the second half, 57 percent for the game. You are simply not going to win many games when you allow your opponent to do that.

WHAT A PLAY: Following a missed jumper by Cincinnati guard Jaevin Cumberland, there was a scramble for a loose ball. The Bulls gained possession and started a fast break that culminated in a one-handed dunk by USF sophomore Rashun Williams off a pass from Rideau.