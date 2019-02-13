USF guard David Collins had 20 points on eight field goal attempts but it was not enough as Central Florida started the game on a 13-0 run and never looked back. Collins and Laquincy Rideau, 10 points, were the only Bulls to finish in double figures.

ORLANDO- Fla. – Central Florida center Tacko Fall had 21 points and nine rebounds and keyed a stifling defensive effort in a 78-63 win -- and it wasn't that close -- over South Florida Wednesday night in Orlando at CFE Arena. It was USF’s first loss of the season by more than nine points and USF’s seventh straight loss to UCF.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Collin Smith made two free throws to push UCF’s lead to 26-points at 62-36 with 11:47 left in the game. Yes, there was “plenty of time left to play” but, other than Collins, the Bulls were unable to score effectively against the UCF defense.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Much like at SMU, Fall got off to a great start in the first half and was locked in all game. He didn’t let the Bulls’ physical play affect him and just let the game come to him. Fall was terrific with 21 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for the game, but he was dominant in the first half with 14 points and eight rebounds.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: UCF shot 55 percent from the field, 61.1 percent in the second half. You just are not going to beat many teams when they shoot that well.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF ran into a buzz saw tonight in what may have been the Knight’s most efficient performance of the season. UCF will return to Tampa and prepare for its rematch against Temple (18-7, 8-4) Saturday in Yuengling Center.