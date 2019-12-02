TAMPA, Fla. -- Sophomore guard Xavier Castaneda scored a career high 18 points, David Collins had 16, Laquincy Rideau had 11 and Justin brown added 10 to lead USF to a 65-55 win over Furman Monday night in the Yuengling Center. Michael Durr grabbed a team high 11 rebounds, Brown added 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Laquincy Rideau dished six assists. Furman was led by Noah Gurley’s 19 points and a double-double by Clay Mounce of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: Brown calmly sank two free throws with 1:18 to play to put the Bulls ahead 62-52.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Castaneda was probably on the Furman scouting report mainly for his defense. Tonight his perimeter shooting was en fuego. Overall Castaneda was a very efficient 6-9 from the floor. He was also 4-5 beyond the arc. Both were career highs for the sophomore.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF attacked the glass out rebounding Furman 46-13 and was plus six on the offensive glass 13-7.