Instant Analysis: USF 65 Furman 55
TAMPA, Fla. -- Sophomore guard Xavier Castaneda scored a career high 18 points, David Collins had 16, Laquincy Rideau had 11 and Justin brown added 10 to lead USF to a 65-55 win over Furman Monday night in the Yuengling Center.
Michael Durr grabbed a team high 11 rebounds, Brown added 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Laquincy Rideau dished six assists.
Furman was led by Noah Gurley’s 19 points and a double-double by Clay Mounce of 14 points and 12 rebounds.
RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Brown calmly sank two free throws with 1:18 to play to put the Bulls ahead 62-52.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Castaneda was probably on the Furman scouting report mainly for his defense. Tonight his perimeter shooting was en fuego. Overall Castaneda was a very efficient 6-9 from the floor. He was also 4-5 beyond the arc. Both were career highs for the sophomore.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF attacked the glass out rebounding Furman 46-13 and was plus six on the offensive glass 13-7.
WHAT A PLAY: With 2:50 to play and USF leading by eight, Furman forward Jalen Slawson drove hard to the rim from the left wing. Laquincy Rideau came from the weak side and the two met at the rim. Rideau blocked Slawson’s dunk attempt to a loud roar from the USF fans.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF (4-4) starts its three-game homestand with a victory over a very good opponent. CollegeInsider.com had Furman ranked the No. 6 mid-major program in the nation coming into tonight’s game. So make no mistake, this is a good win for the Bulls. Up next for USF is Ivy League foe Dartmouth on Friday Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. in the Yuengling Center.