TAMPA, Fla. – Justin Brown hit a three-pointer to give USF (10-12, 2-6 AAC) the lead with 12:13 left in the first half and the Bulls never trailed again in a 64-48 win in an American Athletic Conference game against in-state rival UCF (11-10, 2-6 AAC) on Saturday.

Laquincy Rideau and Justin Brown each scored 14 points and Zack Dawson added 12. Brown pulled down eight rebounds for the Bulls

Collin Smith was the only UCF player in double figures at 12 points.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Zack Dawson hit a three-pointer from the left wing to give the Bulls a 59-44 lead with 2:43 left in the game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Rideau was terrific defensively with six steals on the day. He also grabbed seven rebounds and dished six assists.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls made 80 percent of their free throws today. David Collins, Xavier Castaneda, Dawson and B.J. Mack were each 100 percent from the charity stripe

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF wins its second consecutive game and ends its losing streak to UCF. They were the tougher and better team and they played like it this time. They have now held 20 of 22 opponents under their season scoring average.