USF (13-16, 6-10 AAC) led almost the entire first half, struggled early in the second half but closed the game on an 11-1 run to notch a 64-58 win over Temple (14-15, 6-10) at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

Justin Brown led the Bulls with 13 points and nine rebounds, both team highs, Michael Durr scored 12 points, David Collins had 11 and Antun Maričević came off the bench to add 10 points. Durr, who was very active in the first half, also snagged seven rebounds.

Owls forward Quinton Rose, The American all-time leading scorer, was held to 13 points. Nate Pierre-Louis had his sixth double-double of the season with 12 points and a game high 12 rebounds.

RunningTheBulls.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Brown made two free throws to put the Bulls ahead 63-58 with 15.9 seconds remaining.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Pierre-Louis stuffed the stat sheet today. In addition to his double-double in points and rebounds, he also had a game high seven assists. The 6-foot-4 Pierre-Louis also had two blocks and one steal.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF did a good job sharing the ball today. While 13 assists may not look like a huge number, USF had an assist on 59 percent of its made field goals today.

WHAT A PLAY: Brown’s rebound of J.P. Moorman’s missed shot was almost routine but it was so important. Brown was immediately fouled and headed to the free throw line with 15.9 seconds left.

THE BOTTOM LINE: The Bulls get an important victory in their last road game of the regular season. USF now has six conference wins and moves ahead of Temple in the standings into eighth place. The team will take a charter flight to Tampa and begin preparing for a Tuesday tussle with Cincinnati.