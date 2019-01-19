Sophomore guard David Collins lead the Bulls with 23 points, mainly on drives to the basket, and freshman Alexis Yetna added 12 points and seven rebounds before fouling out of the game.

TAMPA- Fla. – South Florida (12-6, 2-4 AAC) cut No. 17/21 Houston’s (18-1, 5-1 AAC) 16-point second half lead to four with 10:38 left in the second half but could not complete the comeback and fell to the Cougars 69-60 Saturday night in Yuengling Center. The loss snapped the Bulls seven-game home winning streak.

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Fabian White made two free throws with 2:16 left to play to put Houston up 63-50.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Breaon Brady had a grown man’s game tonight. In addition to his team leading 13 points, he had nine rebounds (five OREB), four blocks, two steals and took at least one charge. He made six-of-ten field goals and only committed one turnover on the night.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Points in the paint were dominated by Houston. The led in this stat 18-4 at halftime and finished the game with a 30-16 advantage.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF went up against a top-25 ranked team and it was anybody’s game midway through the second half. The Bulls, however, were not able to overcome their poor second half free throw shooting or Houston’s defense. Next up for USF is Wichita State at 8 p.m. Tuesday night in Yuengling Center. The Shockers lost at home to Cincinnati.